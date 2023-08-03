Spurs predicted to win less than 30 games this season

With Summer League out of the way, the draft done, and the dust on free agency settling, teams are beginning to show how they may look when the season tips off.

Josh Barton of SportsBetting.ag sent out some predictions for every team except the Portland Trail Blazers. Apparently, the insecurity of Damian Lillard’s future has them in the dark a little longer. And consequently will effect at least one team when and if he lands in a new spot.

The over/under for the San Antonio Spurs is currently 28 1⁄ 2 wins. Last season they were opened at 24 1⁄ 2 wins and ended with 22.

Only expecting a gain of four wins may seem insulting, but as many pundits have pointed out, Victor Wembanyama’s impact may not be immediate. The comparisons to Tim Duncan and David Robinson have yielded conversations about how much older the Hall of Famers were as well as their longer pre-NBA careers preparing them for the rigors of the league.

While the Spurs would surprise oddsmakers with a huge leap, some teams are expected to improve. The teams with the biggest jumps from last season’s opening win totals are:

Oklahoma City: +17½

Indiana: +12

Utah: +12

Orlando: +10

Sacramento: +10

The teams with the biggest drops from last season’s opening win totals are:

Brooklyn: -14

Washington: -11½

Toronto: -9

Chicago: -8

Atlanta: -6

Los Angeles Clippers: -6

The Los Angeles Lakers (47½) and Phoenix Suns (52½) start with the exact same win totals despite major moves to their rosters.

