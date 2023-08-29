Spurs’ Mamukelashvili making his presence known at FIBA

Spurs fans may still be awaiting the start of their season with bated breathe, but a fan favorite Alexander “Sandro” Mamukelashvili is making his presence known Indonesia, the host country for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The Spurs posted this early game highlight.

Proceed with caution: MAMU IS ON FIRE! #FIBAWC x #WinForGeorgia pic.twitter.com/JAcCCnDeyQ — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 (@FIBAWC) August 28, 2023

I also found game highlights on YouTube.

Mamu’s 21 points and and 7 rebounds were impressive but not enough to get Georgia past Slovenia.

With school kicking back into gear here in the United States, I have missed most of the contests. Have any of you all been watching?

