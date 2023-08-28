How will the Spurs offense improve next season?

The San Antonio Spurs were not a great offensive team last season. That is not a surprising sentence. The Silver and Black were 23rd in the NBA in points per game with 113, and had the second-worst offensive rating at 110. A combination of poor shooting, and lack of attempts at the rim created a disastrous offensive formula.

With Victor Wembanyama in tow, and a healthy roster ready to join him, there is reason for optimism within the Spurs offense. A team that was already great at sharing the rock (5th in the league in assists,) taking care of the basketball (4th lowest turnovers in the NBA,) and getting a lot of shots on goal (1st in shot attempts) has a lot of room for improvement.

On the latest episode of the Four Down Podcast, J.R. Wilco and I discussed how the Spurs offense can get better next season. We chat through the team’s three-point shooting, with the additions of Reggie Bullock, Cam Payne, Cedi Osman and a healthy Devin Vassell. Other topics include the Spurs leading scorer next year, and how the bench will perform offensively.

Check out those topics and more on the latest episode of the show.