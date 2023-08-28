Fun Spurs way to start your day

Yesterday the Spurs Twitter, or X as the young kids say, posted this:

Can you spot the difference?



(hint: there's 6 changes to look for!) pic.twitter.com/8MftxVdwZk — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 26, 2023

I haven’t seen one of these since I was at IHOP when I was ten, but there I stood at my laptop, searching for the changes.

If you played yesterday on Twix, or Xer, then no fair spoiling it for the rest of us.

Just have some fun, and then get back to work, the guy in the next cubicle is looking over your shoulder and Lumbergh is on his way to remind you that you failed to add a new cover sheet on those TPS reports. Did you see them memo?

