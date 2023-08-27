POLL: Will Victor Wembanyama lead the Spurs in scoring?

The San Antonio Spurs will boast a new offensive attack in the 2023-24 season. Last year the team was one of the worst offenses in the league, coming in 23rd in points per game, and 29th in offensive rating. Next season there should be more weapons on the floor to put up better scoring numbers.

Victor Wembanyama, a healthy Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan and Zach Collins have all showed scoring promise. Those key pieces plus some role players like Malaki Branham, Julian Champagnie and Doug McDermott will also add scoring in bunches. The parts seemingly add up to a whole of offensive firepower.

All eyes will be on Wembanyama though, who will step into the league as the focal point for opposing defenses. He will need to adjust to the NBA game quickly in order to lead the team in scoring. Of course there is also the questions of how much he will actually be used. Rookies in the past 5 years have netted out somewhere around a 27% usage rating. Will Wemby be lower due to all of the mouths to feed in the Spurs offense? It will be interesting to see how much of the offense flows through him.

