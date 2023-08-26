Join “Shooting with the Spurs” in Austin

As summer comes to a close, the Austin Spurs have teamed up with YMCA of Central Texas for “Shooting with the Spurs.”

On Saturday, September 16, the Twin Lakes Family YMCA will host the family event. Here are the details:

The main event is the free throw shooting contest for ages 5-16+

The contest will be broken down into 4 age groups, with 10 participants shooting during their designated time slot for each group.

Each participant will get a minute and half to shoot as many free throws as they can!

The winner of each age group will receive prizes, including tickets to the Austin Spurs games or exclusive Austin Spurs swag bags!

Local vendor booths will be in attendance offering a variety of goodies and giveaways

An unforgettable Austin Spurs and YMCA mascot dance-off

An event t-shirt included with registration

Proceeds from the event support YMCA of Central Texas. The Y hosts an annual campaign to raise funds so that all can participate in their programs regardless of their income.

