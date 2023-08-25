Watch a video of Spurs new practice facility

As previously posted, The Rock at La Cantera on San Antonio’s northside will soon be home to a state of the art multiple-purpose facility that promises to engage the community. The $500M Victory Capital Performance Center is still under construction and earlier this week, Mark Burnett (aka @SpursSixthMan) posted a video on Twitter of the interior of the San Antonio Spurs new facility.

You can tell from the video that the courts are close to ready, but the rest of the space surrounding has yet to be completed. It may still be a bit longer before we can witness the firepower of a fully armed and operational battle station, but in the meantime, it’s fun to see the progress that is being made.

If @SpursSixthMan sounds familiar, Burnett recently got himself a cool 2023 Hall of Fame tattoo and then proceeded to get autographs from the honorees, which were then permanently inked to the design.

