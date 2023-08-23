Happy birthday to Devin Vassell

Today Devin Vassell celebrates his 23rd birthdays.

Vassell, the 11th overall pick in 2020, has taken on a large roll in the rebuild and with the addition of Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs youth movement is ready to take it to the next level.

Vassell stats have improved yearly overall with the addition of minutes to his game. Unfortunately, he played less than half the season last season. As with any player, health will be the key in the coming season.

Happy birthday, Devin.

