Gregg Popovich is one of the “most impactful people” in the coaching world

Found this great tribute video to San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. Coinciding with his Naismtih Hall of Fame induction, a veritable who’s who of NBA coaches share their experience and admiration for the winningest coach in NBA history.

Former Spurs players Steve Kerr and Doc Rivers, two of the games brightest coaches kick off with their take on Pop’s legacy both on and off the court.

The video includes Rick Carlisle who shared how Popovich invited him to come see San Antonio before he was ever hired.

His coaching tree is vast, but how he brings others into the fold whether they work in San Antonio or not, is inclusive and inviting.

The tribute also includes Dwayne Casey, Erik Spoelstra, Mike Brown, Taylor Jenkins, Nate McMillan, J. B. Bickerstaff, Steve Clifford, Steve Nash, Tom Thibodeau, Mike Budenholzer, Jamahl Mosley, Jason Kidd, Ty Lue, Wes Unseld Jr., Billy Donovan, Chauncey Billups, Monty Williams, Chris Finch, Willie Green, Darvin Ham, Will Hardy, Stephen Silas, and Ime Udoka, many who are par of that network of San Antonio Spurs players and assistants who have gone on to lead their own teams.

While we all know Pop probably didn’t want the recognition, it is a gift for fans to see his influence and stamp on the game from beyond the San Antonio city limits.

Enjoy.

