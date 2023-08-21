A deep dive into the San Antonio Spurs 2023-24 schedule

The NBA released the schedule for the upcoming season, and the San Antonio Spurs, partially as a result of not being able to play last year’s Spurs, are predicted to have the most difficult schedule. The NBA has once again minimized the number of BABAs (back to backs), THIGAFONIs (third game in five nights), and FIGASENIs (five games in seven nights), and has decreased the variance of those occurrences across the teams.

On this week’s episode of the Four Down podcast, J.R. Wilco and I break down what factors calculate predicted strength of schedule, discuss the first ever midseason tournament, and debate the most difficult stretch of the Spurs’ schedule.