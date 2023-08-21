Choosing your seat at the Spurs table

Yesterday, the San Antonio Spurs posted a tweet (are we still calling them that now the the platform is called “X”?) asking which table you’d choose in this photo.

May questions come to mind- where is Pop? Or if the Spurs legends are present, where is James Silas? His jersey is in the rafters. For that matter, Johnny Moore and Becky Hammon also have retired jerseys. How about mainstays like Matt Bonner?

Ot setting aside who isn't present, let’s just ask why we are meeting in a middle school cafeteria.

Accepting the premise as is, you can see in the photo exactly who is seated where.

Which table are you sittin' at? pic.twitter.com/BapIUIyz52 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 20, 2023

The whole concept reminded me of the Spurs sitting with Wembanyama at Bliss right after he was drafted. My wife and I just celebrated our anniversary at Bliss this weekend and so the idea of sitting with Spurs was ironically fresh on my mind.

Table 1- Victor Wembanyama, Sean Elliott, and Bruce Bowen

Table 2- Avery Johnson, Keldon Johnson, and The Coyote

Table 3- Tim Duncan, Devin Vassell, and Michelle Beadle

Table 4- David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, and Tre Jones

Table 5- Tony Parker, Jeremy Sochan, and George Gervin

From my perspective, I’d eliminate Table 3 first because of Michelle Beadle. Not because I don't want to sit with her, but I think Tim Duncan should only have to deal with one swooning fan at a time.

I’m also ducking out of Table 2. In my dream scenario, I am soaking up as much Spurs lore as possible, and since The Coyote doesn't speak...

That leaves three tables, each with two legends and an active player. The good news is there is no back choice, the bad news is this is an exercise and I won’t get to really dine with these folks for real.

I’m going with Table 4. David Robinson is one of my all-time favorite Spurs and I have actually sat at an adjacent table to him once at Los Barrios and wishes I was sitting at his table. Plus, I think Manu would be the most fun with whom to be seated.

As one responder aptly stated, “how many of these guys could even fit in one of those seats?”

Which table do you chose? There’s no wrong answers, but we can debate it anyway. So have fun with it.

Happy Monday, Pounders.

