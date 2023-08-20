Hilarious take on the Spurs logo

In celebration of the NBA’s release of the 2023-2024 schedule, the Brooklyn Nets took a page from the Tennessee Titans and made a video of passersby on the Coney Island boardwalk.

In this humorous take, people interpret the logos of the various Nets opponents playing throughout the season. The results are worth watching, maybe twice if you laugh hard enough.

In particular, our San Antonio Spurs get a “can’t unsee it” illumination at the one minute forty-seven second mark when the young man mistakes the rider’s heel with a spiked wheel for a piece of the gridiron.

The Nets recreated the Titans' schedule release video by asking people to name NBA logos:



Pelicans — An alien trying to land on Coney Island

Kings — Lionsgate basketball

Bulls — Buffaloes



What was your favorite?



@BrooklynNetspic.twitter.com/Cmkdn0hPdt — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 17, 2023

Ladies and gentlemen, your San Antonio Exploding Field Goals.

