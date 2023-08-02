Report: Devonte’ Graham suspended two games for DWI charge

On August 2nd, the NBA issued a statement announcing the suspension of San Antonio Spurs’ guard, Devonte’ Graham, for two games due to a DWI charge issued to Graham in July of 2022.

NBA has suspended Spurs guard Devonte Graham for two games for pleading guilty to a DWI charge from the summer of 2022. pic.twitter.com/UVGiEYmYZY — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) August 2, 2023

Graham pleaded guilty to the charge of impaired driving in June of 2023. He was arrested in Raleigh, North Carolina in July of 2022, according to police records.

Graham will miss the first two regular season games he is eligible to play next season. Graham is a member of an increasingly crowded guard rotation that includes Tre Jones, Cameron Payne, Blake Wesley and Malaki Branham. The Spurs will likely be able to plug up the gaps brought by his absence.

After being traded to the Spurs last season, Graham averaged 13 points and 4 assists while shooting 36% from three. He appeared in 20 games, starting in 8 of those. He has two years left on his deal, with $12.1 million guaranteed for the 2023-24 season, and $2.85 million guaranteed for the 24-25 season ($12.65 million non-guaranteed.)