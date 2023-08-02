Join the auction for autographed Spurs memorabilia

Per the San Antonio Spurs press release:

Spurs Give is auctioning autographed memorabilia from San Antonio legends Gregg Popovich, Tony Parker and Becky Hammon to commemorate their enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2023. The Hall of Fame enshrinement auction opens Tuesday, Aug. 1 and runs until Saturday, Aug. 12 at 10 p.m.

The auction’s end mirrors that of the enshrinement itself. Pop, Becky, and Tony, who will be inducted alongside Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, and Dwayne Wade.

Popovich, who is preparing for his 28th season, has led the Spurs to five NBA titles while receiving three NBA Coach of the Year honors.

Becky Hammon, the only WNBA player to have her jersey retired by the Spurs organization, served as an assistant coach to Pop for eight seasons. Prior to joining the Spurs staff, she played in San Antonio for seven seasons. She is a member of the WNBA’s 15th, 20th, and 25th anniversary teams.

In 2015, she took the helm at Las Vegas Summer League and the led the Spurs to the championship. Last season, she took over as head coach of the Las Vegas Aces (formerly the San Antonio Stars/Silver Stars) and secured a WNBA championship. This year, the Aces are at the top of the standings at 23-2.

Tony Parker spent all but his final season with the Spurs, accumulating four rings and 2007 Finals MVP among other accolades. Parker continued to represent France throughout his career and often spent the NBA offseason with the French national team.

“Becky, Tony and Coach Popovich’s legacies reverberate beyond the game of basketball and we’re so proud to see them honored,” says Dr. Kara Allen, Chief Impact Officer for SS&E. “As generational Spurs leaders, this auction is one more way that we can celebrate their legacies and invest in programming that provides sustained access, healing and belonging through sport.”

Check out the list of items being offered now though August 12th.

2004-05 Tony Parker white NBA authentic home autographed jersey, size L

2013-14 Tony Parker black Iconic autographed jersey, size 2XL

2017-18 Tony Parker gray Statement autographed jersey, size XL

Gregg Popovich authentic autographed Spalding indoor/outdoor basketball

Becky Hammon autographed San Antonio Silver Stars Adidas black cap

Click HERE to place your bid on these items.

