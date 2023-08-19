A new Victor Wembanyama mural graces San Antonio

Admittedly, this may be an older story for those of you getting notifications every time Wembanyama’s name is in the news.

Longtime readers may recall my daughter and I visiting the various murals around town. It has been a while since any have popped up, but with all the Wembanyama fandom, the city is getting some fresh coats.

“Tacos was Cabrones” is credited to Calvo Murals and is located on the north wall of Tacos Al Carbon at 6653 San Pedro. The wall is visible when driving south down San Pedro from North Star Mall in the parking lot of the Midas auto shop.

As you may recall, upon landing in San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama was handed breakfast tacos. During the Meet the Rookies Special hosted by Sean Elliott, the Spurs #1 draft pick stated “I love breakfast tacos.”

Unfortunately, the adjacent taqueria is not actually open for breakfast, so Elizabeth and I (she’s wedged in there sporting her new Wembanyama tee) had to drive a little further after grabbing our shot to get some tacos as our craving was in full effect.

Coming full circle, we passed the site of our first mural visit, a auto shop commemorating Manu Ginobili after his retirement. The green mural is a stone’s throw from where we started this journey nearly five years ago. My how time flies.

Next up: Elizabeth and I revisit Rudy Seafood to update they murals.

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.