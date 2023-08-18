Most anticipated Wembanyama match-ups of the 2023-2024 season

The NBA announced the full season schedule yesterday, and there is a lot to pick apart. From the amount of back-to-backs to the In-season Tournament, to All-Star Break and the annual Rodeo Road Trip, there is much to sift through.

But here’s my question today: which Victor Wembanyama match-up are you most looking forward to?

With his height, I think the taller players make for interesting one-on-ones. 7’2” Bol Bol comes to mind. I don’t know if the 7’6” Tacko Fall will be returning from the Chinese Basketball Association, but he’s also a fun consideration. The idea of watching Wembanyama dismantle Kristaps Porzingis gets my vote (assuming he recovers from a recent plantar fasciitis diagnosis).

How about how Wemby will pair up with some of the NBA’s best players? Kevin Durant has a similar build, and although Victor may initially struggle against a former MVP, watching his progress from game to game may be worth documenting. To that point standoff with Giannis Antetokounmpo — who was once a toothpick himself before bulking up — should be worth the price of admission.

However, when it’s all said and done, the instant litmus test of Wemby’s impact may be the most obvious: two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who recently led his Denver Nuggets to an NBA Championship and claimed the Finals MVP hardware in the process. He is the new standard of what big men can do in today’s game.

Who else are looking forward to seeing Wemby take on this season?

