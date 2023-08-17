The Spurs 2023-24 Schedule has been released

The schedule for the 2023-24 season is here, and let’s just say it’s obvious that primarily thanks to the addition of Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs are officially back in the spotlight. After opening the season with zero games on ESPN or TNT in 2021-22 and only one last season (the Alamodome game), the Spurs will be featured 11 times on those networks, plus another 8 on NBA TV for a whopping 19 nationally televised games.

It will take no time at all to get their in-state rivalries going, opening at home against the Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on October 25 on ESPN, followed by the Houston Rockets two nights later before things get much tougher. (If anyone has been following Rockets fans on Twitter this summer, it has been pretty nasty after the Spurs won the lottery and the rights to Wemby, so it will be quite the anticipated matchup between two of last season’s cellar dwellers.)

The in-season tournament games are highlighted in blue, which will be against the Timberwolves, Thunder, Kings and Warriors in November, and the tournament itself will take place from December 4 through the 9th. Of note, the Spurs have a league-high three of those games nationally televised.

Also, granted it partially has do with the assumption that the Spurs will still be bad, but one site already has them listed as having the most challenging strength of schedule, so we might have to quell those postseason expectations a bit until we see what this team is really about.

Weak teams naturally have higher strengths of schedule, so SAS, HOU, and DET are unsurprising. But SAC and LAL are worth a deeper look. pic.twitter.com/GoNpoaELny — Positive Residual (@presidual) August 17, 2023

We will have a much more in-depth analysis of the schedule in the coming days, so stay tuned.