Calculating the next time the Spurs will be attending the Hall of Fame

Last weekend, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inducted the San Antonio Spurs’ head coach Gregg Popovich as well as Tony Parker.

Parker’s induction is the final piece of the Big 3, but Popovich is the icing on the cake. The quartet of Pop, Tony, Tim Duncan, and Manu Ginobili defined the Spurs in the 21st century. Although the Spurs culture was introduced with Gervin and given permanent roots by David Robinson, the greatness of the Spurs solidified during that pivotal Big 3 era.

My question — who will be the next former (or current) member of the Spurs to become a member of the Hall of Fame? Odds are the next member would be someone like Pau Gasol, who was not drafted by the Spurs, but rather passed through during his career.

Three lifelong members of the Spurs (I’m ignoring Parker’s final season) have now been enshrined. Is there another draftee who could play his entire career in San Antonio, or at least a large enough chunk that San Antonio could claim him predominantly as a Spur?

I know we are all hoping Victor Wembanyama could be that guy. Jeremy Sochan also has the makings of a longitudinal member of the Silver & Black, but that would be quite some time from now.

There doesn’t seem to be a first ballot type guy, but Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan come to mind as potentials.

Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Keldon Johnson...we’ve had some great draft picks in the last few seasons, but will they make the kind of contributions that lead to a historic spot in the history of the game?

Looking forward to your thoughts in the comments.

