Spurs to release additional season tickets

Remember when the San Antonio Spurs drafted that Wemby kid and the requests for season tickets shut down the internet? Okay, so maybe it wasn’t the international crisis that is it seemed to be here in the Alamo City, but the increase in need for season tickets did pose some supply and demand concerns.

Due to the high demand, the San Antonio Spurs announced that they have an additional 1,500 season tickets. Partial season ticket options allow the Spurs to offer more plans for fans in ways that can be customized Multigame options include a full season, half season, and a 10-home game plan.

“Given the enthusiastic fan response this off-season, we’ve expanded our range of season ticket membership options to fit diverse budgets and schedules,” said Tim Salier, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Membership/Ticket Operations. “As our fan base grows, we’re adjusting ticket membership structures to address their feedback asking for more flexibility and options. Now is the perfect time to join the Spurs Family, as demand will hit an all-time high once the 2023-24 game schedule is released.”

On August 24th, fans can walk the arena and actually choose their seats. To access the “select-a-seat” event, make a reservation at spurs.com/select or visit spurs.com/memberships.

