Devin Vassell continues the Spurs tradition of giving back

The San Antonio Spurs culture is something bandied about by pundits and sports mouthpieces. But for the players on the Spurs, it is a way of life. Coach Gregg Popovich once said, “I like to see if they [the players] participated in some function in the community, or if they’ve overcome something or had a tough injury and came back. That sort of thing tells me what kind of character they have.” Character is a major part of the Spurs Way.

Danny Green, Lonnie Walker, and countless others have given back to the communities that helped make them, and now Devin Vassell is carrying on the tradition of making his life about giving back.

The Second Annual Devin Vassell Basketball camp wrapped up just last week. The free camp in Suwanee, Georgia held two sessions: one for elementary and middle school kids and another for high schoolers. Kids learned a variety of skills: ball handling, defense, shooting, etc. Vassell’s camp was held in conjunction with the B3 Academy run by Brent Benson (a former college player who’s motto is “Using my past to help athletes with their future”). An interesting motto for someone who is both giving and receiving a helping hand.

Big time thanks to Peachtree Ridge High School alum and San Antonio Spur Devin Vassell for hosting the 2nd annual Devin Vassell Basketball camp here at Ridge where it all started for him.

Best of luck to you and the Spurs

Vassell is giving back to his community. In the Player’s Tribune piece on when he was waiting for the COVID-delayed draft, he credits his father with helping him stay focused and working hard. Both his parents instilled in him to “Be who you are, stay humble, and remember where you came from.” Something he makes real with his camps.

Sports pundits have predicted that Vassell will make another big jump this upcoming season, considering he dealt with a knee injury that required surgery in the middle of his impressive 3rd season. He returned two months after the injury and picked up where he left off, but playing only 38 games led to him missing out on the possibility of being named Most Improved Player.

He’s made it abundantly clear that he plans to come back stronger and better. He seems to be making good on that, but he is getting help. Just like he reached out to provide a helping hand to the kids in his hometown, some NBA players are reaching out to help him.

KD has been passing down knowledge to the young fellas this summer



(h/t @ClutchPoints ) pic.twitter.com/TuozTusSNn — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 30, 2023

Devin’s Instagram has videos of his workouts and photos of who he’s been working with. He’s been working out with the likes of Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and others this summer. Even continuing, apparently, to work with Benson and B3 Academy.

He seems to be ready and excited for the season to kick off.

Locked in. No Distractions

And Spurs fans are too. Vassell brings a great game to the Spurs and matching him up with Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, and Victor Wembanyama gives the team a young, exciting core to watch and grow with.