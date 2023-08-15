Spurs announce In-Season Tournament schedule

Last month the NBA announced the format for the highly anticipated In-Season Tournament. This includes a month of “group play” in November, then a knockout round and championship in early December.

On Tuesday, the San Antonio Spurs announced their schedule for the group play section of the tournament. The Spurs are in “Group C” which includes the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder. Games against these teams on “group play nights” will count towards their record for the tournament. The best team from each group, and two “wild-card teams” will compete in the knockout rounds. These games will all count towards the team’s regular season record.

The Spurs schedule is as follows:

Friday, November 10th: vs. Timberwolves at 7 p.m. CT

Tuesday, November 14th at Thunder at 6:30 p.m. CT on TNT

Friday, November 17th vs. Kings at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN

Tuesday, November 24th at Warriors at 9 p.m. CT on ESPN

The Spurs have three nationally televised games, tying them with the Phoenix Suns for the most in the league. Victor Wembanyama will likely be at the forefront of the broadcast, and could very well become one of the faces of the tournament.

San Antonio released their schedule with one of the most adorable schedule reveal videos I’ve seen in quite some time.

Kids say the darndest things



Introducing our NBA In-Season Tournament Schedule! pic.twitter.com/2Pzd4ULUOy — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 15, 2023

This is just the beginning of the league’s scheduling announcements this week. According to Marc Stein, the league will reveal it’s regular season schedule this Thursday.