The 2023 Hall of Fame class validates the Spurs’ Big Three era

The 2023 Naismith Hall of Fame ceremony was one for people who care about more than just the game of basketball. With two players, and two iconic coaches entering on the same night, the Spurs tree dominated the evening, and set the stage for talk of just about anything but basketball. What better way to prepare for the next chapter, than by reflecting on the journey that set the stage so well?

Gregg Popovich, Tony Parker, Becky Hammon and Pau Gasol were inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame over the weekend. While Popovich remains with the team, Parker, Hammon and Gasol all have moved on and left behind an era of Spurs basketball that was the best in the franchises history. In many ways, seeing Pop, Tony, Becky, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili up on that stage felt like the final page in the chapter of the Spurs near two-decade run of competitive basketball.

Jacob Douglas and I talked about the end of an NBA era, and the berth of a new. We reacted to speeches from Popovich, Parker, Hammon and Gasol, as well as got sentimental about our idols growing old. Check out all that and more on a special Hall of Fame edition of the Four Down Podcast.