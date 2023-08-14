How one fan commemorated the Hall of Fame

Mark Burnett @SpursSixthMan posted a shot of his new tattoo.

I am new (and a little late) to tattoo culture. But, this is an impressive show of respect. Tattoos are personal and permanent thing, and Burnett’s dedication took his love of the San Antonio Spurs to the next level.

Not only did the self-proclaimed super fan get the ink in time for the enshrinement, he made the trek to Naismith Hall of Fame for the ceremony.

At a VIP reception, he acquired autographs of the inductees, which will be tattooed as well.

He got a moment with Becky Hammon-

I have another appointment tomorrow to finish my signature sleeve completely! @BeckyHammon was gracious enough to carefully complete this piece at the @Hoophall VIP reception last night.

the cameraman’s eyes. @NBA @spurs @austin_spurs @JeffGSpursZone @carolinateague_ pic.twitter.com/P0Uy3Gq3qT — Mark Burnett (@SpursSixthMan) August 13, 2023

There is also this great video of him with Pop and Tony Parker-

A full #23HoopClass arm tattoo



: The #23HoopClass Enshrinement || Tomorrow || 8pm/et on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/gnyK0EnhkH — NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2023

And Dirk Nowitzki-

He finalized the signatures into permanent ink as well, completing his design and locking down the 2023 Hall of Fame class in one weekend.

Check out @SpursSixthMan in Twitter (or “X” as the cool kids are calling it) and see additional moments from the Hall of Fame.

