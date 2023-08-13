Spurs Superfan makes the trek to Hall of Fame

When I started working with Pounding the Rock, one of the cool aspects was getting to cover Spurs events — autograph signings, Military events, community service. One of the first times I was out I met Sovia Lauriano. Sovia, also known as the “Spurs Lady,” is a mainstay at almost all Spurs events and games. She’s so well-known in the community that she even has her own Spurs Lady fiesta medals.

The love and admiration she has for the Spurs and the Spurs community, and the feeling is mutual. Back in 2017, Lauriano had a heart attack. Her positive attitude throughout paired with the outpouring of support in the community kept her spirits fresh. She was back at the AT&T Center cheering on the Silver & Back as soon as possible.

Laurino is known for her eccentric outfits, which she makes.

This weekend, the Spurs Lady drove herself to Uncasville, CT for an autograph session ahead of the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame induction. She met Gregg Popovich and shared her experience with the Spurs head coach.

“We drove two thousand miles, four days to get here from San Antonio,” Lauriano said to Popovich.

“I need a hug,” said Popovich.

“I need a hug, too,” Lauriano said in excitement. “I love you so much, Pop.”

Next time you’re at the AT&T Center, congratulate Sovia on her journey and complement her on her one-of-a-kind Spurs outfits.

