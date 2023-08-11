Happy birthday to Patty Mills

He was the last player on the Spurs roster from the 2014 NBA Championship roster. Patty Mills’ exit from San Antonio in 2021 was truly the “end of the era.”

Courtside, he was the ball of energy waving a towel at each three-point shot made by the Silver & Black. At any break in the game, Mills was the first one off the bench, celebrating his teammates no matter the score. But his fervor was not scaled to the hardwood.

In the community, Mills was nothing short of an icon, supporting causes and small businesses while simultaneously addressing concerns affecting his homeland.

On his national team, he was the spotlight. As a Spur, Mills was noted for his locker room presence and great attitude. A leader to the next generation without being the spotlight player. Ego never seemed to factor into Mills’ plans. He simply radiated goodwill.

This summer, Patty was traded three times. In a matter of a week, he had been associated with four NBA teams- the Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets (thank you for not keeping him), the Oklahoma City Thunder, and finally the Atlanta Hawks. I, for one, had hoped there would be one more trade returning him to San Antonio. A bench vet of his style and grace would complement the young guns in Silver & Black quite well.

No matter where Mills is, discussions will ensue as to whether his ten years in San Antonio are enough to earn him a jersey retirement at the fulfillment of his NBA career.

For today, we wish Patty Mills a happy thirty-fifth birthday and best wishes on his upcoming season. If the NBA scheduling returns to its regular format, Patty will step into the AT&T Center just one time this year, most likely to bombastic applause.

Patty, we love you.

Happy birthday, mate.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.