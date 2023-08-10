Victor Wembanyama becomes the highest rated rookie in NBA 2K history

Victor Wembanyama hasn’t set foot on an NBA floor and is already making history. NBA 2K announced that Wembanyama will be the highest rated rookie in the games history when it hits shelves on September 8th.

The San Antonio Spurs first overall draft selection will start the year with an 84 overall rating, three points higher than the previous record. The popular NBA sim is entering it’s 25th season and will feature Kobe Bryant on the cover. This is the first season where fans across the console divide will be able to play each other with the cross-play feature.

Wembanyama is the first rookie to start the season rated in the 80s since Zion Williamson. He’s six overall points higher than LeBron James (78) was in his rookie season. Other notable rookies that have been given 80+ overalls are:

John Wall (81)

Kyrie Irving (81)

Greg Ogden (80)

Derrick Rose (80)

Markelle Fultz (80)

For reference of where Wemby falls in the pantheon of NBA players, here are a few guys who had 84 overall ratings in 2K23:

Andrew Wiggins

Fred VanVleet

Scottie Barnes

Cade Cunningham

Tyrese Haliburton

Jamal Murray

Christian Wood

RJ Barrett

De’Aaron Fox

Tyler Herro

Clint Capela

Evan Mobley

Most of these players’ overall ratings improved by the end of the year. The developers update the rosters weekly to account for who is playing well, and who isn’t. Wembanyama could end up in the 90s by season’s end with strong play.

Wembanyama has often been referred to as a “video game character,” due to his abnormal combination of size and skill. With an 84 rating, it’s likely that his effectiveness in the game will be high, making the Spurs a popular team to control. The developers are already worried about his character “breaking the game,” according to the game’s brand ambassador, Ronnie 2K.

« Victor Wembanyama va casser notre jeu » - Ronnie 2K



L’année prochaine sur 2K, y’aura plus de pivot-meneurs que de meneurs pic.twitter.com/60bTZLENLZ — Hoops On Fire (@HoopsOnFire_) November 22, 2022

Fans of the franchise will remember players like Bol Bol or Thon Maker making the game easy with their combination of a sweet shooting stroke and elite size. Wembanyama projects to be a mega-version of them who will make your opponents throw their controllers in frustration.

Last season the Spurs finished with three players in the 80s: Keldon Johnson (83 overall,) Devin Vassell (81 overall) and Zach Collins (80 overall.) Tre Jones and Jeremy Sochan were right behind them with a 79 and 78 overall, respectively.

Video game ratings don’t always translate to on-court success. They do however translate to digital success, which will be great for Spurs fans who want to play as their favorite team. This is just another piece of Wemby hype to hold fans over until the beginning of the NBA season.

What do you think, Pounders? Is 84 overall too high or too low for Wembanyama?