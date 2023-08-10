Watch: Spurs Hall of Fame tribute videos for Pop, Becky, Tony and Pau

If the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is an ocean wave, it is swelling and just about to crest.

The Spurs have been posting tribute videos to Gregg Popovich, Becky Hammon, Tony Parker and Pau Gasol via varied social media.

A leader for this team, this organization, this community, and an inspiration for generations to come #23HoopClass Enshrinement Ceremony - Saturday, August 12@HEB | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/7wiNVyUrRN — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 5, 2023

An incredible teammate and an incredible Hall of Fame career #23HoopClass Enshrinement Ceremony - Saturday, August 12 @paugasol | @HEB | #ad pic.twitter.com/q4gTtZcBQx — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 7, 2023

There is no shortage of supplemental film celebrating parker’s being the first European player to win the NBA Finals MVP award.

As the day approaches, the Spurs will release more information and encourage fans to share their experiences through social media platforms.

Per the Spurs press release:

Tune in for the recognition of the next chapter in basketball history this weekend as the NBA Hall of Fame Enshrinement celebrations kick off. The excitement starts with the Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala on Friday, August 11, followed by the Enshrinement Ceremony on Saturday, August 12 on NBATV. Witness the unforgettable moment when the Hall of Fame Class of 2023, including Spurs Legends Gregg Popovich, Tony Parker, and Becky Hammon, are formally enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness NBA history and be sure to follow along on Spurs social media to re-live the countless moments of greatness from these Spurs Legends!

You can FOLLOW ALONG and participate with the Spurs Instagram.

