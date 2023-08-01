Report: Spurs are securing Frost Bank for arena naming rights

This week KSAT reported that the San Antonio Spurs will sign a new arena naming rights deal with Frost Bank, as early as some time this week, per sources. That source also told KSAT that details are still to be finalized.

This would be a major change for the team, as their home arena has been called the AT&T Center since 2006. The team has been looking for a new naming rights partner after AT&T decided to not renew its naming rights deal in 2021.

While the Spurs have not yet commented, Frost Bank released a statement to KSAT that read:

“It is Frost’s policy not to comment on rumors or speculation. Frost has a long-standing relationship with the Spurs. We were the bank that helped bring the former Dallas Chaparrals to San Antonio, and we have been proud supporters of the Spurs ever since.”

Frost Bank is a San Antonio staple, establishing itself there in 1968. It has become one of the 50 largest banks in the U.S.

There is still no official announcement or name for the new arena. This comes at a time when speculation of a downtown arena is at a high due to reported conversations between the city manager, Erik Walsh, and the Spurs.

The Spurs are entering a new era with Victor Wembanyama joining the team. It seems fitting that this new era on the court would extend to a new name for the arena.