Victor Wembanyama drops 27 and 12 in a Summer League loss

After the first game that the San Antonio Spurs played in the 2023 Las Vegas Summer League, Victor Wembanyama spoke with the press, and toward the middle of the interview, this is what he said:

“My best games, personally, are when I’II start by getting some physical baskets inside then...I get some drives. Then the Defenders back up so I can shoot. You know, it’s really punishing in different areas that make the job harder for the opponents ... this is really what I like to do because during the season teams adapt, opponents adapt, and being a playmaker also is some something I like to do when they start to double team ... I like to have that large panel of things I can do.”

With that in mind, have a look at Sunday night’s highlights against the summer Portland Train Blazers and tell me if you think Victor would consider his 27 point, 12 rebound, 3 block, 1 steal performance a good game or not.

Also, here are the entire game highlights.

And here’s what Wemby had to say after the game.