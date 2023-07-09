San Antonio vs. Portland Final Score: Victor Wembanyama bounces back in Spurs first summer loss

All eyes were on Victor Wembanyama at the Thomas and Mack Center after an uneven first game in the Las Vegas Summer League. He responded with a monstrous performance, putting up 27 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks on 9-14 shooting.
Wembanyama’s strong play was not enough to take down the Portland Trail Blazers, as the San Antonio Spurs lost their first game this summer 85-80. Portland was led by G League guard Michael Devoe who scored 29 points on 5-7 shooting from the three point line. Dominick Barlow and Blake Wesley had solid performances for the Spurs as well, adding in 17 and 14 points respectively.
Observations
- Wembanyama looked much more comfortable on both ends tonight. He got to his offensive spots with more ease than last game. It looked like he’s learning how to handle the physicality, and use his length as a weapon on both ends. He took 12 free throws tonight, as a result of defenses trying to play physical with him. When he catches the ball inside of the three-point arc, he’s seeing doubles on most possessions. He looked composed despite the pressure tonight. Defensively he bothered everything. He’s blocked two (2!) three point attempts in summer league already. This may be the last time we see him this summer.
- If Malaki Branham and Julian Champagnie hit shots, this could have been a different game. Branham couldn’t get anything to fall as he scored 6 points on 1-17 shooting from the field. Champagnie had 4 points on 1-6 shooting. Champagnie was guarded like the sharpshooter he is. There weren’t many open looks to be found for him against Portland. Branham got to his spots, but was shot on most of his attempts.
- Wesley has continued to impress in his minutes. He had 5 assists and 0 turnovers against Portland, and really bothered the Trail Blazers ball handlers defensively. He looks far more in control than he did last season. Granted, it’s lesser competition, but it is nice to see the sophomore guard progressing in a crucial part of his game. The three point shot is looking solid too. With his combination of speed and defensive intensity, he can play a role for the Spurs next season.
