San Antonio vs. Portland Final Score: Victor Wembanyama bounces back in Spurs first summer loss

All eyes were on Victor Wembanyama at the Thomas and Mack Center after an uneven first game in the Las Vegas Summer League. He responded with a monstrous performance, putting up 27 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks on 9-14 shooting.

Wembanyama’s strong play was not enough to take down the Portland Trail Blazers, as the San Antonio Spurs lost their first game this summer 85-80. Portland was led by G League guard Michael Devoe who scored 29 points on 5-7 shooting from the three point line. Dominick Barlow and Blake Wesley had solid performances for the Spurs as well, adding in 17 and 14 points respectively.

