It’s time for Las Vegas Summer League: Spurs vs Trail Blazers

Basketball fans can be pretty fickle, when an extremely hyped 19 year old young man isn’t perfect in his first appearance after one and a half practices with his teammates, people can overreact, but maybe that’s really just part of being a sports fan. If you look beyond the poor shooting, you would see that Victor Wemanyama had a very respectable first game in Summer League, while the Spurs Summer League juggernaut continued on their unbeaten path through the league for a 3-0 summer record. Wembanyama’s offense wasn’t in synch, but you could see the potential, and he made a huge impact on defense with 5 blocks and many more shots altered.

Will Sir’Jabari Rice make his Summer League debut tonight? I’ve been waiting to see him in a Spurs uniform, but he hasn’t played yet, and I’m not sure he’s available tonight. His shot would have helped on Friday night, where the Spurs were cold on offense, but the defense was good enough to carry the team to a win.

Tonight, the Silver and Black faces the Portland Trail Blazers, who feature Scoot Henderson on their summer squad. If Scoot is healthy tonight (shoulder injury from Friday night’s game) he should challenge the defense of Blake Wesley and Malaki Branham, and that will be the matchup to watch tonight. Sidy Cissoko could end up defending Henderson and that will be an interesting one on one contest when it occurs.

I expect Victor to improve and learn from his first game experience. I’ll end tonight’s preview with a musical call out to the young Frenchman:

Game Prediction:

Sidy Cissoko will score his first basket of summer league tonight.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers (Las Vegas Summer League)

July 9, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: ESPN2



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.