The basketball world is catching Wembanyama fever

Ever since Adam Silver called the #1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, all Spurs fans (and specifically us Pounders) have been in the thick of the Victor Wembanyama excitement.

But as I write this, Wemby is 6 hours from making his Summer League Debut. I know this because ESPN is counting it down. The kickoff of NBA Today is all Wembanyama.

The tickets for his debut game are not just sold out, they are going for high prices in resale. As the game gets closer, that is only going to get more expensive.

As most Spurs fans know, San Antonio is rarely in the spotlight. Even my nine-year-old daughter just commented, “I am personally proud that San Antonio is getting so much attention. We don’t usually get this much notice.”

In her defense, we’ve been on Wemby overdrive since the announcement that the Spurs were, in fact, getting that first pick.

We know the volume of on-line traffic for Spurs season tickets nearly crashed the internet. Wembanyama gear has been selling at ridiculous levels. Social media has been in full effect, and we are all learning as much about VW as we can — as fast as we can.

Unfortunate pop diva interactions aside, almost all press of Victor has been positive. Even the ESPN pundits stated that the Britany Spears incident was unfortunate, no matter who the fan was, and doubled down on the belief that players need protection and the security is doing the best they can to support the players in this intense environment.

Much to my chagrin, my band had a gig Friday night and I was unable to watch his debut in real time. Although, you can be 100% sure I watched as much as I could while I performed.

That said, I’d love to get your thoughts on the debut.

