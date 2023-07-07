It’s time for Las Vegas Summer League: Spurs at Hornets

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs have a perfect 2-0 record in Summer League this year, and with the games relocating to Las Vegas, they’re about to get even better with a new addition. That’s right, after missing both games in Sacramento, Sir’Jabari Rice should be available tonight for the Summer Spurs and is expected to wow the crowd with his impressive pump fakes, which is rumored to be the most deceptive pump fake in the history of organized basketball.

Another young guy also joins the Spurs tonight, some guy from France also joins the team, but you’ve probably never heard of him. But whatever you do, don’t sneak up on him from behind.

Tonight will be the most hyped practice scrimmage in the history of games that don’t count, with an overflow crowd packing the Thomas and Mack Center to see the Spurs newest phenom. The level of expectations are so high, that it will be impossible for the reality of Wembanyama’s play to live up to them. It’s best to live with Lowered Expectations, so you can’t be too disappointed.

But let’s get real, this is going to be amazing. Who though that a little get-together the league dreamed up in 2004 to give young players some extra practice time and to evaluate fringe prospects has turned in the biggest spectacle in Sin City this week. Just sit back and enjoy the pageant of young players showing off, many of them in front of the biggest audience of their young careers.

It’s important to remember that the score won’t matter tonight, and even though the Spurs routed this same Summer League Hornets squad 4 days ago 96-77, it’s no guarantee that they will roll over for them again in Vegas. These are a bunch of guys who have been together as a team for about a week. It’s a real tribute to Matt Neilsen that they’ve been playing like an organized unit, but that could fall apart at any moment, like a NASCAR racer held together with duct tape. Let’s watch and find out.

Game Prediction:

Reggie Bullock will show up wearing a Spurs jersey.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets (Las Vegas Summer League)

July 7, 2023 | 8:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: ESPN (replay at 11:00 PM on NBATV)



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.