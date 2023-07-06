Spurs announce Las Vegas Summer League roster

Fresh off two convincing wins in the California Classic Summer League, the Spurs are now headed to Las Vegas for the big show and have released the roster. It’s pretty much the same group that went to Sacramento with one minor addition. Who could it be?

If anyone hasn’t figured it out already, it’s Victor Wembanyama! Maybe that’s more than a “minor” addition. The first overall pick is expected to make his highly anticipated debut tomorrow against the Charlotte Hornets. Also noteworthy is that Sir’Jabari Rice, who just signed a two-way contract with the Spurs, is still on the roster despite staying home from Sacramento due to an illness. Hopefully this means he is well enough to play in Vegas and can give the Spurs fans their first glimpse of him as well.

As was the case in Sacramento, they will be coached by Spurs assistant Matt Nielsen. As a reminder, here is their Vegas schedule:

Friday, July 7 vs. Charlotte, 8:00 PM CT on ESPN

Sunday, July 9 vs. Portland, 7:00 PM CT on ESPN2

Tuesday, July 11 vs. Washington, 9:30 PM CT on NBA TV

Friday, July 14 vs. Detroit, 7:30 PM CT on NBA TV

If they advance to the playoffs, the semifinals will be on Sunday July 16, and the finals will be on Monday, July 17.

Who’s ready for Wemby Mania?!