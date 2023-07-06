The Summer League Spurs are taking teams apart

Summer basketball is underway! During their two games in California, the San Antonio Spurs (minus Victor Wembanyama) have shown flashes of the improvement fans have been hoping for since the end of the season. Julian Champagnie and Malaki Branham appear to be too talented to play in Vegas, scoring 28 and 32 points respectively against the Lakers.

After involving themselves in the Grant Williams sign and trade, and acquiring a future first round pick swap along with Reggie Bullock from Dallas, the Spurs have 18 players on the roster heading into Vegas.

On the latest episode of the Four Down podcast, Jacob Douglas and I break down the individual jumps taken in Sacramento, what this group will look like around Wemby in Vegas, and how the Spurs should go about whittling down their roster to the 15 man roster as the free agency dust begins to settle.