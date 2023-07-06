Patty Mills was nearly a Spurs enemy

Spurs fans will always love Patty Mills. The towel-waving, first-guy-off-the-bench to high five his teammates Aussie sharpshooter spent the last two seasons in Brooklyn as a member of the Nets. The Nets had Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and a number of pieces to make a Finals run, but they came up short and started disassembling.

And now they Nets have parted ways with Mills.

Last Saturday, Mills was sent to the Houston Rockets to clear cap space. He would have been playing with another former Spur and his fellow countryman Jock Landale.

It was originally believed that Mills was going to be sent to Memphis as part of a sign-and-trade involving Dillon Brooks.

Although the details have not been revealed, Mills will not go to the Grizzlies despite the Rockets getting Dillon Brooks. Instead, Oklahoma City acquired Mills, taking on his expiring $6.8M contract.

Mills became a fan favorite during his time in San Antonio. After the 2014 Finals, it was common knowledge that Mills was heading into the summer a free agent and his demand was increasing. The New York Knicks reportedly wanted to offer Mills $3.2M, more than double what he was making in San Antonio.

It was later discovered Mills had been playing with injury, had been playing hurt, and was going to miss the beginning of the next season to recover from surgery.

He re-signed with San Antonio, returned to play late in December,mber of 2014, and maintained his on and off court personae that made him beloved in The Alamo City.

His international humanitarian outlook has been displayed over and over again as he spent time off the hardwood making an impact in the world. SOURCE Water, the Black Lives Matter Movement, Wears My Shirt (Queensland flood relief), Cottage By the Sea, Indigenous Basketball Australia (IBA), and the list goes on.

No matter where he lands, Mills makes his team and his environment a better place.

Good on ya, Patty.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.