Spurs acquire Reggie Bullock from Mavericks

The San Antonio Spurs has been active on the trade market ithis summer. On Wednesday they helped facilitate another three-team sign and trade. This time with the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Spurs are acquiring Reggie Bullock and an unprotected 2030 pick swap from the Mavericks, in order to open up salary room for Dallas to acquire Grant Williams from the Celtics.

Sources: The Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics are finalizing a three-team trade:



- Mavs: Grant Williams

- Spurs: Reggie Bullock and an unprotected Dallas pick swap in 2030

- Celtics: Multiple second-round picks pic.twitter.com/7Bi6Dykydf — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 5, 2023

Grant Williams will join the Mavs on a 4-year $54 million contract. Boston is picking up three second round picks in the trade (2024, 2025 and 2028) per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Details are still being finalized, so it remains to be seen exactly what picks are being included in the deal.

San Antonio picks up another 3&D veteran wing in Bullock. He averaged 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and shot 38% from three on 5 attempts in his 14th NBA season. Bullock is one of the premier catch and shoot role players in the league. He will join the recently acquired Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens in a crowded wing rotation.

Bullock has one-year and $10.49 million left on his contract, and will become a free agent in the summer of 2024. With the acquisition of Bullock, the Spurs are now above the salary floor of $122.42 million, with a total team salary of $129.88 million. The salary cap for the 2023-24 NBA season is $136.021 million.

With the acquisition of Bullock, the Spurs currently have 17 players with partially guaranteed deals on the roster, not counting Sir’Jabari Rice (two-way contract) or Sidy Cissoko (contract TBD.) They can take as many players as they want into training camp, but will need to set the roster at 15, with 3 two-way slots by the start of the season. There could be more moved on the horizon for San Antonio.