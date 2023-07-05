It’s time for Summer League: Spurs at Lakers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

On Monday night, the new look Spurs played their first Summer League game of the 2023-2024 season with a 96-66 wire-to-wired laugher over second overall pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets. Both Julian Champagnie smoothly in control over the Summer League Hornets, with with a 30 point, 8 rebound performance in just 25 minutes. Dominick Barlow also looked dominant, with 24 points, displaying a midrange game that looks vastly improved over last season, along with some spectacular defensive play.

Sidy Cissoko was a player that showed defensive prowess, with the only area of concern for this year’s SL squad is that Blake Wesley still seems to be struggling to finish in traffic against NBA players, but he displayed good passing skills and defense on Monday. Summer League is a good setting for working on those skills, so he’s a player to watch tonight.

The Lakers looked pretty bad in their first game against the Heat, losing 107 to 90. Jalen Hood-Schifino and Max Christie the only players that played well in a blowout loss to Miami. On paper, this looks like another blowout for the Summer Spurs, but if Matt Neilsen decides to sit Champagnie, Cissoko and Barlow then it could be a rough game for the Silver and Black. In any case, it’s just Summer League, and the score won’t really matter, so just enjoy watching the Spurs young players

Game Prediction:

Julian Champagnie will not miss a shot for the rest of Summer League.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers (Summer League)

July 5, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: ESPN (replay at 11:00 PM on NBATV)



