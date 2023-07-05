The Spurs have signed Sir’Jabari Rice to a two-way contract

The Spurs have officially signed one of their undrafted free agent pickups to a two-way contract: Sir’Jabari Rice out of the University of Texas. Per the Spurs’ official press release:

The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed guard Sir’Jabari Rice to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Rice, 6-5/170, transferred to the University of Texas in 2022-23 as a graduate student where he averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists. As a Longhorn, Rice earned the honors of Big 12 Conference Sixth Man of the Year and was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team. Prior to Texas, Rice played four seasons at New Mexico State. In his career as an Aggie, Rice played in 111 games (74 starts) and averaged 10.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists. The Houston, Texas native was named to the 2022 WAC All-Tournament Team, 2021-22 All-WAC Second Team, 2020-21 All-WAC Second Team and 2019-20 All-WAC First Team. Rice is currently on the Spurs Summer League roster and will wear No. 11.

Despite being on the Summer League roster, Rice did not make the trip to Sacramento for the California Classic due to an illness. It has not yet been reported if he will make the trip to Las Vegas, but he presumably will when/if he is well enough. The Spurs’ other draft-night pickup, Charles Bediako, signed an Exhibition-10 (or training camp) contract.

The Spurs still have two more two-way roster spots available. One possible candidate would be second-round pick Sidy Cissoko. While French site L’EQUIPE reported last week that he would sign a guaranteed contract, that has not been confirmed yet, and the Spurs would need to make some roster maneuvers to guarantee him a spot before the regular season since they currently sit over the 15-player limit for standard contracts. The same would go for one of last year’s two-way players, Dominick Barlow, who is currently a restricted free agent with the Spurs and is looking to make his own case for a guaranteed contract in Summer League.

You can catch the Summer Spurs again tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers in Sacramento. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 7:00 PM CT.