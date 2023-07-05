Sidy Cissoko on San Antonio- “I really wanted to be here”

The Spurs first game in the Summer League California Classic did not feature Victor Wembanyama, but did feature the Spurs other French draftee Sidy Cissoko. he started alongside recently contracted Julian Champagnie, Dominick Barlow, and 2022 draftee Blake Wesley.

Cissoko sat with self-proclaimed Spurs fanatic and sports commentator Michelle Beadle in the latest addition of the one-minute interview. Fans have a chance to get to know their team in this ongoing series of one-on-one style interactions.

"I really wanted to be here."



Get to know one of the newest Spurs in @iamcissoko's full interview with @MichelleDBeadle ➡️ https://t.co/sjiJtnNUGu pic.twitter.com/YZKBtXJpzD — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 4, 2023

The NBA Drat reunited Cissoko with French phenom Victor Wembanyama. Sidy also met Jeremy Sochan who introduced himself to the new Spurs players as they went through the press lines after having their names called.

The Spurs (and Cissoko) will play their second and final game in Sacramento this evening before heading to the craziness of the Las Vegas Summer League that starts on Friday.

