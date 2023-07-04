Victor Wembanyama and Tony Parker breaking bread

Getting Victor Wembanyama together with Tony Parker is a no-brainer. The former San AntonioSpurs guard and the #1 draft pick and recently signed Spurs big man meeting should be expected to transpire throughout the season. Particularly because they knew one another as Victor played one season with ASVEL of the Pro A and the EuroLeague, for which Tony Parker was an owner and still serves as president.

The image showed both men looking away from their meals and staring at a laptop. Jeremy Medjana (Wembanyama’s agent) stated in his Instagram post that the feed was showing video of France’s under-19 national team.

Spain beat France 73-69 in overtime on Sunday in the Under-19 Basketball World Cup final in Hungary.

From the photo, you can tell they had an excellent spread. I think the issue is was not providing these two stars with a better viewing option for the match up. Was there not a big screen TV available anywhere?

Ah, to be a fly on the wall of these Wembanyama/Spurs legend dining experiences.

