Spurs Basketball Camps are coming

The San Antonio Spurs have announced another round of summer camps. This week boys and girls ages 9 to 18 are participating in a skills training. Skills training is designed to “develop top-notch skills in a competitive environment. Campers will learn how great players think, practice, and play and will benefit from focused skill workouts, team games, and daily leadership and character development training.”

Next week, the Spurs Player Camp is taking off for boys and girls ages 6 to 13. This camp “introduces the game of basketball in a competitive, fun environment. Athletes will work on drills geared toward the beginner and lay down the foundation of their game by building up their fundamental basketball skills.”

Both camps are taking at Mission Concepcion here in San Antonio.

Visit spurs.com/summercamps for more details and registration portal.

