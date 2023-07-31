Who will take the Spurs final two-way slot?

With the signing of Dominick Barlow and Sidy Cissoko to a two-way and standard NBA contract, the San Antonio Spurs roster is filled to the brim with depth. While many thought Cissoko may be signed to a two-way deal, his 3-year contract shows that the team believes in his long-term potential as a defender and passer.

Despite having three more players on the active roster than is allowed, the Spurs still have room for another player. The news collective bargaining agreement allows teams to have three two-way players who split time between the big league club and the G League affiliate. Who makes sense for the Spurs third two-way? Charles Bediako flashed a high motor and strong rebounding skills in summer league. Seth Millner is a sweet shooting wing who is on the training camp roster. Erik Stevenson showed upside as a shooter in Vegas. Does the answer lie outside of the Spurs organization?

Tim Sawtelle and I discuss the Spurs two-way contract situation alongside their other roster dilemmas. We break down some fake consolidations trades with the intent of getting the roster down to 15 players. Finally, Tim and I run through some of our favorite fictional basketball players, and whether or not the Spurs should sign Bo Cruz from the film “Hustle.”

Tune in to the latest episode of the Four Down podcast to hear all of this and more.