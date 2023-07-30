Spurs searching for minority-owned restaurants for AT&T Center

In the mood for the taste of something off the beaten path while watching your San Antonio Spurs move through their larval stage?

The AT&T Center’s got you covered.

If Whataburger or Pizza Hut is your style, don’t worry, these well-established businesses will still be available. But the Spurs have gone to great lengths to give businesses a chance to expand their brand. La Gloria and Burgerteca have established locations on the second floor. Now, the Spurs are taking applications for six minority-owned San Antonio restaurants to participate in an annual culinary residency program at the AT&T Center.

Last season, a bevy of restaurants set up during home games at the AT&T center. The offerings were such a hit, that the Spurs are taking applications for the upcoming season. The AT&T Center featured The Beignet Stand, Jamaica Jamaica and Singh’s Vietnamese and other eateries as part of the residency program.

Now in its third year, local restaurants will showcase menu items through nine Spurs home games from a concession stand on the balcony level concourse next to the H-E-B Fan Zone.

The program’s application portal is open until Thursday, August 10, at 8 p.m.

Welcome to the Open Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.