Spurs defeat Hornets 98-77 in summer league debut

No Victor Wembanyama, no problem. Despite missing Wemby, Malaki Branham and Sir’Jabari Rice, the San Antonio Spurs summer squad put on a show in their first game of the California Classic. The Spurs dominated all four quarters in a convincing 98-77 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

It was the returning two-way players that led the way. Newly re-signed forward, Julian Champagnie, led all scorers with 30 points while hitting five threes. Dominick Barlow has not signed a new contract yet, but could be putting pen to paper soon if he continues this level of play. The big man posted a double-double, putting up 24 points and 11 rebounds on super efficient 10 of 13 shooting. He locked it down on the defensive end, erasing shots at the rim, and switching onto guards. He had one of the most emphatic dunks of the summer league thus far.

The Spurs put in an all-around effort on defense. They jumped out to a double digit lead in the first 5 minutes and never let the Hornets get back into it. They consistently put pressure on the Hornet’s ball handlers, and forced them to cough the ball up 17 times. Offensively they moved the ball well, assisting on 20 shots. Undrafted rookie Erik Stevenson shined off of the bench, putting up 13 points and hitting three of his four three-point attempts.

The Hornets were led by the second-overall pick in the 2023 draft, Brandon Miller, who put up 18 points on 5 of 11 shooting from the field. Nick Smith Jr. and James Bouknight both chipped in 12 points a piece.

The Spurs will get the day off tomorrow to celebrate Independence Day before they take on the Los Angeles Lakers on July 5th. The Lakers lost their first game to the Miami Heat 107-90. You can catch that game on ESPN at 7 p.m. CT.

