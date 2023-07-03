Isiah Thomas says Victor Wembanyama “would stand up” against the Bad Boys

The sport of basketball has evolved over the years. It makes it more difficult for one player to be compared to another. Or how a singular player might fare were he playing during a different era.

For instance, back in 2015 Klay Thompson scored 37 points in a single quarter, surpassing the previous record of 33 points held by George Gervin. The Iceman took exception to the comparison acknowledging that Klay that the befit of the 3-point line.

Gervin stated, “I feel he set a new record. He set a new record for the new NBA,” adding, “I’d like to see him try to get 33 or 37 in a quarter when there wasn’t no three-point line.”

Updated rules and changes to the game are exactly why the generational “MJ vs. LeBron” argument continues year after year.

Personally, I have surmised that a player like Stephan Curry would have never made it during the Bad Boy era, as his size and ankles would have rendered him much less significant. But the evolution of the rules to protect the shooter opened up doors for Curry that did not apply in the late 80s/early 90s.

As for Victor Wembanyama, Isiah Thomas, the original Bad Boy himself, says that the Spurs new superstar in the making would have been able to keep his own on the court with the team that made a reputation for hard-nosed basketball.

In a quick video caught by TMZ, Thomas states “he actually would be able to stand up...he’s gonna do fine, we’re excited to have him in the NBA. He’s gonna do great”

When asked if people were applying too much pressure ton the nineteen-year-ol phenom, the Piston legend simply stated, “Pressure comes with what we do.”

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.