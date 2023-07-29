Keldon could be the next Manu

The Spurs currently have a starting line-up of Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Joshnon, Jeremy Sochan, Victor Wembanyama, and Zach Collins. Considering that the NBA only allows five players on the court at a time, the Spurs have some strategizing to do.

Keeping in mind that a logjam of viable starters is a good thing, the Spurs are also in a position of not having the starting line-up determined by ego.

Many times a team starts a player because of his name or past accomplishments, not where he is in his career at that moment. Chris Paul comes to mind. The man has always been a starter and may now be coming off the bench for the Golden State Warriors. It can be an ordeal as the player’s career has a visible plateau and coming off the bench could be seen as a decline. Whether that is the case or not, perception is often at the crux of decision making.

San Antonio Express-News reporter Tom Orsborn spoke with Keldon Johnson at a Spurs youth ca,mabout the Spurs plans and Keldon seemed receptive to being the guy to come off the bench.

The eldest of Spurs draftees and the longest tenured player on the roster, Johnson may be doing what Manu Ginobili did in 2006. The end result was the Spurs 4th NBA title.

Keldon on if he would be open to a new role next season coming off the bench, “Yeah. I just want to win. Whatever I got to do to win, I am looking forward to that, so we’ll see how it goes.” pic.twitter.com/0dgAxnIvFy — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) July 27, 2023

In the most “over himself” form, Johnson stated “Yeah. I just want to win. Whatever I got to do to win, I am looking forward to that, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Bringing Keldon off the bench offers immediate leadership to the second unit and could shape a back-up squad that can elevate the Spurs while the starters rest. The 2014 Spurs title team was able to rest elders and manipulate line-ups because of their amazing bench.

A title attempt or deep playoff run will require sacrifice and teamwork.

Keldon is just the man for the job.

