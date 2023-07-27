 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Spurs have signed Sidy Cissoko to a three-year deal

In yet another plot twist, the Spurs’ second round pick has signed a standard contract, bringing the main roster count to 18.

By Marilyn Dubinski
2023 NBA Summer League - San Antonio Spurs v Detroit Pistons Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The surprises just keep coming today. After Dominck Barlow somewhat surprisingly agreed to return on a two-way contract after seemingly earning a standard one, it was logical to assume that second round pick Sidy Cissoko would join him and Sir’Jabari Rice as the Spurs’ third two-way player. But then, the Spurs decided to throw us another curveball by reportedly signing Cissoko to a standard, three-year contract. The exact details have not been released.

A forward out of France, the Spurs selected Cissoko 44th overall this summer from the G League Ignite, where he averaged 12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. They still have one more spot available for a two-way player. He looked NBA-ready one defense in Summer League, using his linebacker frame to bully players, but his offensive game has a ways to go.

His signing puts the Spurs at 18 guaranteed contracts heading into the 2023-24 season, so once again, it will be interesting to see what they do to trim down the roster. One would have to assume they have some trades up their sleeves so they don’t have to waive three players for nothing in return, but we’ll just have to wait and see because clearly, assuming has gotten us nowhere this offseason.

