The Spurs have signed Sidy Cissoko to a three-year deal

The surprises just keep coming today. After Dominck Barlow somewhat surprisingly agreed to return on a two-way contract after seemingly earning a standard one, it was logical to assume that second round pick Sidy Cissoko would join him and Sir’Jabari Rice as the Spurs’ third two-way player. But then, the Spurs decided to throw us another curveball by reportedly signing Cissoko to a standard, three-year contract. The exact details have not been released.

The San Antonio Spurs have signed No. 44 overall pick Sidy Cissoko to a three-year deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Cissoko is represented by @_tandemse and @YouFirstBasket. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 27, 2023

A forward out of France, the Spurs selected Cissoko 44th overall this summer from the G League Ignite, where he averaged 12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. They still have one more spot available for a two-way player. He looked NBA-ready one defense in Summer League, using his linebacker frame to bully players, but his offensive game has a ways to go.

His signing puts the Spurs at 18 guaranteed contracts heading into the 2023-24 season, so once again, it will be interesting to see what they do to trim down the roster. One would have to assume they have some trades up their sleeves so they don’t have to waive three players for nothing in return, but we’ll just have to wait and see because clearly, assuming has gotten us nowhere this offseason.