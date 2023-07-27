Dominick Barlow is returning to the Spurs on a two-way contract

In a pleasant surprise, Dominick Barlow is re-signing with the Spurs on a two-way contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Forward Dominick Barlow is returning to the San Antonio Spurs on a two-way contract, Todd Ramasar of @LifeSportsAgncy tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 27, 2023

A two-way player for the Spurs out of G League Ignite last season, this signing would not have been the least bit surprising just a month ago, as Barlow really only got regular rotation minutes in the final two games of the season, and while he looked decent, the sample size was way too small. However, he blossomed as arguably the Spurs’ best player in Summer League, averaging 16.2 points and 8.2 rebounds in 6 games while showing off his midrange shooting game and defensive versatility.

After signing a qualifying offer with the Spurs to become a restricted free agent, he certainly looked like a man on a mission for a guaranteed contract in Sacramento and Las Vegas, but it was always going to be difficult finding room for him on an overflowing roster replete with big men. Maybe his plan was to return to the Spurs all along, or maybe he and his agent were waiting to see if there was a market for him on a guaranteed contract, but regardless, it’s good to have him back on what will likely turn out to be a steal of a deal, and it will be exciting to see if he can do more against NBA-level competition next season and eventually earn that guaranteed contract.

Barlow joins Sir’Jabari Rice as two of the three two-way players for the Spurs, and with the NBA having just approved a third two-way contract spot, most assume second round pick Sidy Cissoko will join them. The Spurs also currently sit with 17 guaranteed contracts, so one way or another — be it by trade or waivers — they still need to find away to trim the roster down by two spots before the start of the 2023-24 regular season.

Welcome back, Dominick!