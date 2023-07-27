The Ring of the Rowel unveils “The Magic of Pop”

The San Antonio Spurs have the current longest tenured head coach in the NBA. Gregg Popovich is about to head to Springfield, Massachusetts next month to the Naismith 2023 Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

As the year of the Spurs 50th season winds down, the Spurs docuseries The Ring of the Rowel released episode 48, “The Magic of Pop.”

Pop’s impact on San Antonio has been immeasurable. From his outspoken humanitarian perspective to his efforts to help those in his immediate vicinity, there is no shortage of goodness coming from Pop.

The Spurs are always out doing community service. From the San Antonio Food Bank to the myriad events helping San Antonia's during holidays, Pop has been at the center of the Spurs both on and off the court.

You add five championships, three NBA Coach of the Year awards, not to mention he is officially the winningest coach in all of basketball, and it’s easy to see that Pop is a living legend on the hardwood and in Military City, U.S.A.

